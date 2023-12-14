ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) has jumped by 6.61 compared to previous close of 1.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Is It Worth Investing in ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATAI is 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ATAI is $13.80, which is $12.51 above the current price. The public float for ATAI is 114.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATAI on December 14, 2023 was 645.31K shares.

ATAI’s Market Performance

ATAI’s stock has seen a 10.26% increase for the week, with a 2.79% rise in the past month and a -11.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.99% for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.31% for ATAI’s stock, with a -18.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATAI stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ATAI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATAI in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $18 based on the research report published on November 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ATAI Trading at 6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.94%, as shares surge +3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAI rose by +6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1308. In addition, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. saw -51.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATAI starting from Brand Florian, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Nov 16. After this action, Brand Florian now owns 130,000 shares of ATAI Life Sciences N.V., valued at $23,120 using the latest closing price.

Brand Florian purchase 40,000 shares at $1.45 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Brand Florian is holding 110,000 shares at $57,968 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61987.12 for the present operating margin

+27.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. stands at -65401.29. The total capital return value is set at -43.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.64. Equity return is now at value -24.09, with -20.57 for asset returns.

Based on ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI), the company’s capital structure generated 5.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.48. Total debt to assets is 4.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -215.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.