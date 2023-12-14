Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE: ASB) has increased by 4.64 when compared to last closing price of 19.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-10 that Associated Bank’s baby bond is trading at a discount, offering a yield to maturity of over 8.8%. The bank has experienced strong deposit and loan growth, outperforming the industry average. While there are risks to earnings, ASB has sufficient liquidity and can raise more capital if needed.

Is It Worth Investing in Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE: ASB) Right Now?

Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE: ASB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB) is $20.05, which is -$0.45 below the current market price. The public float for ASB is 149.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASB on December 14, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

ASB’s Market Performance

ASB stock saw an increase of 6.95% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.29% and a quarterly increase of 14.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.45% for Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.58% for ASB stock, with a simple moving average of 16.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ASB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ASB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $18 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASB Trading at 17.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +13.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASB rose by +6.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.48. In addition, Associated Banc-Corp. saw -12.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASB starting from Utz John A., who sale 14,755 shares at the price of $19.49 back on Dec 12. After this action, Utz John A. now owns 90,182 shares of Associated Banc-Corp., valued at $287,590 using the latest closing price.

Stadler Tammy C., the Principal Accounting Officer of Associated Banc-Corp., sale 14,838 shares at $18.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Stadler Tammy C. is holding 59,236 shares at $278,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Associated Banc-Corp. stands at +25.25. The total capital return value is set at 5.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.39. Equity return is now at value 9.41, with 0.95 for asset returns.

Based on Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB), the company’s capital structure generated 129.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.45. Total debt to assets is 13.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.