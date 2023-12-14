Assessing the Risk and Potential of Synovus Financial Corp.’s (SNV) Stock

The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has seen a 9.96% increase in the past week, with a 36.94% gain in the past month, and a 24.27% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for SNV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.00% for SNV stock, with a simple moving average of 24.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Right Now?

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SNV is at 1.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SNV is $35.73, which is -$2.5 below the current market price. The public float for SNV is 145.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.30% of that float. The average trading volume for SNV on December 14, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

SNV) stock’s latest price update

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV)’s stock price has increased by 6.99 compared to its previous closing price of 35.17. However, the company has seen a 9.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Synovus Financial Corp Series D preferred shares have recovered in price, but the yield has floated to 9.1%. The bank has maintained its operating performance despite rising interest rates, with net interest income remaining above 2019-2021 levels. Synovus has bucked the trend of struggling regional banks by stabilizing its deposit base and continuing to grow its loan portfolio.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNV stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for SNV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNV in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $38 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SNV Trading at 30.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +28.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNV rose by +9.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.30. In addition, Synovus Financial Corp. saw 0.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNV starting from KAMENSKY ALLAN E, who sale 19,301 shares at the price of $35.01 back on Dec 07. After this action, KAMENSKY ALLAN E now owns 66,783 shares of Synovus Financial Corp., valued at $675,728 using the latest closing price.

Samaha Eli, the 10% Owner of Synovus Financial Corp., purchase 560 shares at $21.35 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Samaha Eli is holding 1,693,259 shares at $11,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Synovus Financial Corp. stands at +30.49. The total capital return value is set at 11.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.81. Equity return is now at value 15.49, with 1.15 for asset returns.

Based on Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), the company’s capital structure generated 108.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.06. Total debt to assets is 8.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.