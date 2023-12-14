Assessing the Risk and Potential of Enliven Therapeutics Inc’s (ELVN) Stock

In the past week, ELVN stock has gone up by 3.19%, with a monthly gain of 3.85% and a quarterly plunge of -31.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.40% for Enliven Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.62% for ELVN’s stock, with a -34.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELVN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELVN) is 50.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ELVN is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) is $31.00, which is $19.68 above the current market price. The public float for ELVN is 19.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 26.98% of that float. On December 14, 2023, ELVN’s average trading volume was 102.33K shares.

ELVN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELVN) has jumped by 11.75 compared to previous close of 10.13. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-18 that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. is a recently merged biopharma company focused on developing oncology candidates for leukemia and lymphoma. The company has raised $165 million in a private placement to fund its pipeline, which includes two phase 1 candidates. ELVN-001 targets chronic myeloid leukemia and shows promise in preclinical tests, while ELVN-002 is a selective HER2 inhibitor with potential in HER2-driven cancers.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELVN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ELVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELVN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $27 based on the research report published on March 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELVN Trading at -5.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.84%, as shares surge +2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELVN rose by +3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.15. In addition, Enliven Therapeutics Inc saw -30.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELVN starting from Lyssikatos Joseph P, who sale 8,546 shares at the price of $13.08 back on Nov 03. After this action, Lyssikatos Joseph P now owns 0 shares of Enliven Therapeutics Inc, valued at $111,751 using the latest closing price.

Kintz Samuel, the President and CEO of Enliven Therapeutics Inc, sale 8,026 shares at $13.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Kintz Samuel is holding 0 shares at $104,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELVN

The total capital return value is set at -38.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.69. Equity return is now at value 1.69, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 48.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.