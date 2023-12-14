ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASPI is 5.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ASPI is $3.25, which is $1.53 above the current price. The public float for ASPI is 9.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASPI on December 14, 2023 was 231.89K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

ASPI) stock’s latest price update

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.51 in comparison to its previous close of 1.88, however, the company has experienced a -15.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-04-06 that The basic materials sector is the backbone of any economy because almost every industry needs basic materials for their operations.

ASPI’s Market Performance

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) has experienced a -15.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.44% rise in the past month, and a 73.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.08% for ASPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.13% for ASPI’s stock, with a 71.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASPI stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ASPI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASPI in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3.25 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASPI Trading at 23.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.42%, as shares surge +13.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPI fell by -15.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8620. In addition, ASP Isotopes Inc saw 8.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPI starting from Donfeld Joshua Jay, who purchase 104,167 shares at the price of $0.96 back on Oct 26. After this action, Donfeld Joshua Jay now owns 1,104,167 shares of ASP Isotopes Inc, valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Moore Duncan, the Director of ASP Isotopes Inc, purchase 104,167 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Moore Duncan is holding 854,167 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPI

The total capital return value is set at -58.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.84. Equity return is now at value -179.55, with -125.77 for asset returns.

Based on ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI), the company’s capital structure generated 8.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.73. Total debt to assets is 6.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.