Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE: APAM) is 13.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APAM is 1.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) is $35.00, which is -$6.18 below the current market price. The public float for APAM is 66.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.16% of that float. On December 14, 2023, APAM’s average trading volume was 570.50K shares.

APAM) stock’s latest price update

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE: APAM)’s stock price has soared by 1.53 in relation to previous closing price of 40.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that Artisan Partners’ (APAM) revenue growth is supported by robust AUM. However, rising operating expenses on investments in technology pose a major concern.

APAM’s Market Performance

APAM’s stock has risen by 8.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.96% and a quarterly rise of 10.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.11% for APAM’s stock, with a 14.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APAM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for APAM by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for APAM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $27 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APAM Trading at 13.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APAM rose by +8.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.13. In addition, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc saw 39.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APAM starting from Sellers Samuel Bentson, who sale 9,790 shares at the price of $36.11 back on Feb 15. After this action, Sellers Samuel Bentson now owns 15,568 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, valued at $353,549 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc stands at +18.71. The total capital return value is set at 44.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.61. Equity return is now at value 71.41, with 13.88 for asset returns.

Based on Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM), the company’s capital structure generated 122.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.95. Total debt to assets is 25.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.