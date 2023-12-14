Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s (AJG) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, AJG stock has gone down by -4.12%, with a monthly decline of -5.34% and a quarterly surge of 0.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.45% for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.18% for AJG’s stock, with a 5.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) Right Now?

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AJG is at 0.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AJG is $255.86, which is $24.74 above the current market price. The public float for AJG is 213.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.16% of that float. The average trading volume for AJG on December 14, 2023 was 823.62K shares.

AJG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) has plunged by -5.75 when compared to previous closing price of 245.21, but the company has seen a -4.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Arthur J. Gallagher’s (AJG) addition of Evans Agency to its portfolio will not only consolidate the acquirer’s presence in Western New York but also enhance AJG’s capabilities.

AJG Trading at -3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AJG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares sank -3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AJG fell by -3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $245.92. In addition, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. saw 22.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AJG starting from HOWELL DOUGLAS K, who sale 11,800 shares at the price of $247.22 back on Nov 20. After this action, HOWELL DOUGLAS K now owns 117,942 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., valued at $2,917,196 using the latest closing price.

Ziebell William F, the VICE PRESIDENT of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., sale 20,067 shares at $241.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Ziebell William F is holding 35,228 shares at $4,840,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AJG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.67 for the present operating margin

+92.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stands at +13.25. The total capital return value is set at 6.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52. Equity return is now at value 11.95, with 2.48 for asset returns.

Based on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.23. Total debt to assets is 16.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.