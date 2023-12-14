Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) by analysts is $11.50, which is $4.06 above the current market price. The public float for AIV is 131.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.88% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of AIV was 1.28M shares.

AIV stock's latest price update

Apartment Investment & Management Co. (NYSE: AIV)’s stock price has increased by 4.20 compared to its previous closing price of 7.14. However, the company has seen a 4.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-08 that Apartment Investment and Management Company has and continues to grow a premier multifamily rental property portfolio in growing markets throughout the U.S. AIV’s robust development pipeline will enable the Company to grow revenues and NOI much faster than its peers in the industry. We initiate with a Buy rating and an $11.20 price target.

AIV’s Market Performance

Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) has experienced a 4.64% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.91% rise in the past month, and a 0.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for AIV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.97% for AIV’s stock, with a -1.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AIV Trading at 14.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +12.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIV rose by +4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.93. In addition, Apartment Investment & Management Co. saw 4.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.75 for the present operating margin

-21.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Investment & Management Co. stands at +39.21. The total capital return value is set at -1.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.91. Equity return is now at value -33.40, with -9.37 for asset returns.

Based on Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV), the company’s capital structure generated 214.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.22. Total debt to assets is 53.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 214.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.