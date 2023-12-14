Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) has seen a 18.77% increase in the past week, with a 61.76% gain in the past month, and a -3.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.22% for HOUS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.11% for HOUS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HOUS is at 2.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for HOUS is $5.75, which is -$1.4 below the current market price. The public float for HOUS is 106.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.47% of that float. The average trading volume for HOUS on December 14, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

HOUS) stock’s latest price update

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS)’s stock price has soared by 12.78 in relation to previous closing price of 6.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-24 that Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago.

HOUS Trading at 38.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares surge +39.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOUS rose by +18.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.64. In addition, Anywhere Real Estate Inc saw 11.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOUS starting from Silva Enrique, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $5.42 back on Nov 03. After this action, Silva Enrique now owns 112,216 shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc, valued at $81,255 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAMS MICHAEL J, the Director of Anywhere Real Estate Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $5.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that WILLIAMS MICHAEL J is holding 199,286 shares at $78,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.37 for the present operating margin

+13.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anywhere Real Estate Inc stands at -4.15. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.63. Equity return is now at value -22.17, with -6.78 for asset returns.

Based on Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS), the company’s capital structure generated 200.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.68. Total debt to assets is 52.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.