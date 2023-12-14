Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (RPHM)

The 36-month beta value for RPHM is also noteworthy at 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RPHM is $26.73, which is $25.56 above than the current price. The public float for RPHM is 19.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.00% of that float. The average trading volume of RPHM on December 14, 2023 was 211.47K shares.

The stock price of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RPHM) has dropped by -84.90 compared to previous close of 7.75. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -83.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-02 that IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, today announced that the company’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences.

RPHM’s Market Performance

RPHM’s stock has fallen by -83.29% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -81.55% and a quarterly drop of -84.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.62% for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -82.30% for RPHM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -83.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPHM stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for RPHM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RPHM in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $35.55 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RPHM Trading at -83.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares sank -84.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPHM fell by -85.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.33. In addition, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -49.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPHM starting from Hall Ashley, who sale 15,625 shares at the price of $6.28 back on Aug 28. After this action, Hall Ashley now owns 39,600 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $98,058 using the latest closing price.

Novo Holdings A/S, the 10% Owner of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $7.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Novo Holdings A/S is holding 3,330,337 shares at $709,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPHM

The total capital return value is set at -43.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.86. Equity return is now at value -59.42, with -53.33 for asset returns.

Based on Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (RPHM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.44. Total debt to assets is 1.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (RPHM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.