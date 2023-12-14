Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)

The 36-month beta value for PRTA is also noteworthy at 0.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PRTA is $81.66, which is $43.22 above than the current price. The public float for PRTA is 50.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.57% of that float. The average trading volume of PRTA on December 14, 2023 was 702.43K shares.

PRTA) stock’s latest price update

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA)’s stock price has soared by 13.49 in relation to previous closing price of 33.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that The approval of the breakthrough treatment Leqembi for Alzheimer’s Disease has put this space in the spotlight. Companies like ACIU, VAXX and PRTA are in focus, given their experimental vaccines.

PRTA’s Market Performance

PRTA’s stock has risen by 3.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.61% and a quarterly drop of -29.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.58% for Prothena Corporation plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.84% for PRTA’s stock, with a -29.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PRTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRTA in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $62 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRTA Trading at 0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares surge +8.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTA rose by +3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.53. In addition, Prothena Corporation plc saw -36.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTA starting from Walker Karin L, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $34.00 back on Nov 30. After this action, Walker Karin L now owns 0 shares of Prothena Corporation plc, valued at $170,000 using the latest closing price.

Walker Karin L, the Chief Accounting Officer of Prothena Corporation plc, sale 5,000 shares at $41.04 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Walker Karin L is holding 0 shares at $205,191 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-244.05 for the present operating margin

+87.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prothena Corporation plc stands at -216.95. The total capital return value is set at -23.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.37. Equity return is now at value -14.33, with -11.25 for asset returns.

Based on Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.