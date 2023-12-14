Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO)

The 36-month beta value for PHIO is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PHIO is $6.00, which is $5.22 above than the current price. The public float for PHIO is 2.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. The average trading volume of PHIO on December 14, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

PHIO) stock’s latest price update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.15 compared to its previous closing price of 0.84. However, the company has seen a fall of -50.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-05 that Penny stocks, defined as those trading under $5 per share, offer unique opportunities. With low prices and the potential for high percentage returns, it’s understandable why penny stocks attract interest from new traders.

PHIO’s Market Performance

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) has experienced a -50.94% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.69% drop in the past month, and a -55.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.72% for PHIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.54% for PHIO’s stock, with a -73.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHIO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PHIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHIO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4 based on the research report published on August 05, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

PHIO Trading at -36.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.92%, as shares sank -24.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHIO fell by -50.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0076. In addition, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp saw -82.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHIO starting from Bitterman Robert J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $2.84 back on Jul 01. After this action, Bitterman Robert J now owns 19,211 shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, valued at $2,840 using the latest closing price.

Bitterman Robert J, the President & CEO of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, purchase 1,000 shares at $2.88 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Bitterman Robert J is holding 18,211 shares at $2,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHIO

The total capital return value is set at -68.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.62. Equity return is now at value -112.46, with -92.08 for asset returns.

Based on Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.54. Total debt to assets is 1.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.32.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.