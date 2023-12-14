Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Oge Energy Corp. (OGE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oge Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) is above average at 17.54x. The 36-month beta value for OGE is also noteworthy at 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OGE is $35.71, which is -$0.87 below than the current price. The public float for OGE is 199.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. The average trading volume of OGE on December 14, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

OGE) stock’s latest price update

Oge Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.57 in comparison to its previous close of 35.32, however, the company has experienced a 2.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that OGE Energy (OGE) makes a strong case for investment, given its positive growth estimates, strong financial position and systematic investments.

OGE’s Market Performance

Oge Energy Corp. (OGE) has experienced a 2.64% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.00% rise in the past month, and a 2.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for OGE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.30% for OGE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OGE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OGE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OGE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $36 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OGE Trading at 6.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGE rose by +2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.16. In addition, Oge Energy Corp. saw -7.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OGE starting from HAUSER DAVID L, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $35.09 back on Mar 14. After this action, HAUSER DAVID L now owns 3,000 shares of Oge Energy Corp., valued at $35,089 using the latest closing price.

Gates Cathy R., the Director of Oge Energy Corp., purchase 100 shares at $35.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Gates Cathy R. is holding 100 shares at $3,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.24 for the present operating margin

+37.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oge Energy Corp. stands at +19.72. The total capital return value is set at 7.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.04. Equity return is now at value 9.33, with 3.31 for asset returns.

Based on Oge Energy Corp. (OGE), the company’s capital structure generated 103.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.94. Total debt to assets is 36.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Oge Energy Corp. (OGE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.