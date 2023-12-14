Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG)

The 36-month beta value for PHG is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PHG is $21.27, which is -$0.89 below than the current price. The public float for PHG is 920.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. The average trading volume of PHG on December 14, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

PHG) stock’s latest price update

Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (NYSE: PHG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.73 compared to its previous closing price of 20.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Philips (PHG) launches three MR Smart Fit coils, namely TorsoCardiac 1.5T, 1.5T shoulder and Knee 3.0T, enhancing flexibility, reducing patient setup time and improving image quality resolution.

PHG’s Market Performance

Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) has seen a 12.20% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.44% gain in the past month and a 3.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.12% for PHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.23% for PHG’s stock, with a 11.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PHG Trading at 11.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHG rose by +11.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.72. In addition, Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR saw 54.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.17 for the present operating margin

+36.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR stands at -9.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.83. Equity return is now at value -14.68, with -6.35 for asset returns.

Based on Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG), the company’s capital structure generated 61.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.23. Total debt to assets is 26.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.