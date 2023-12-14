Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of KB Home (KBH)

The price-to-earnings ratio for KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is above average at 7.56x. The 36-month beta value for KBH is also noteworthy at 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KBH is $56.57, which is -$1.31 below than the current price. The public float for KBH is 76.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.30% of that float. The average trading volume of KBH on December 14, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

KBH) stock’s latest price update

KB Home (NYSE: KBH)’s stock price has soared by 4.14 in relation to previous closing price of 55.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that KB Home (KBH) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

KBH’s Market Performance

KB Home (KBH) has seen a 4.27% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.89% gain in the past month and a 15.97% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for KBH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.08% for KBH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBH stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for KBH by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for KBH in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $46 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KBH Trading at 18.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.69% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +6.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBH rose by +4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.23. In addition, KB Home saw 81.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBH starting from HOLLINGER WILLIAM R, who sale 4,529 shares at the price of $50.65 back on Aug 17. After this action, HOLLINGER WILLIAM R now owns 155,769 shares of KB Home, valued at $229,394 using the latest closing price.

Woram Brian J, the EVP and General Counsel of KB Home, sale 40,000 shares at $52.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Woram Brian J is holding 158,654 shares at $2,112,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.28 for the present operating margin

+24.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for KB Home stands at +11.77. The total capital return value is set at 20.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.22. Equity return is now at value 17.81, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on KB Home (KBH), the company’s capital structure generated 50.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.76. Total debt to assets is 27.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.

Conclusion

In summary, KB Home (KBH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.