Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Glimpse Group Inc (VRAR)

The 36-month beta value for VRAR is also noteworthy at 2.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VRAR is $4.37, which is $3.24 above than the current price. The public float for VRAR is 10.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. The average trading volume of VRAR on December 14, 2023 was 93.54K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

VRAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Glimpse Group Inc (NASDAQ: VRAR) has dropped by -20.42 compared to previous close of 1.42. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Lyron Bentovim – President & Chief Executive Officer Maydan Rothblum – Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Casey Ryan – WestPark Capital Operator Welcome to the Glimpse Group Q1 Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Webinar. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

VRAR’s Market Performance

Glimpse Group Inc (VRAR) has seen a -13.74% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.42% decline in the past month and a -65.55% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.21% for VRAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.47% for VRAR’s stock, with a -63.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VRAR Trading at -6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.05%, as shares sank -8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRAR fell by -13.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2855. In addition, Glimpse Group Inc saw -62.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRAR starting from Amen Lemuel, who purchase 28,189 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Dec 27. After this action, Amen Lemuel now owns 100,000 shares of Glimpse Group Inc, valued at $77,520 using the latest closing price.

Amen Lemuel, the Director of Glimpse Group Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $3.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Amen Lemuel is holding 71,811 shares at $32,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-102.88 for the present operating margin

+53.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Glimpse Group Inc stands at -211.86. The total capital return value is set at -67.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -141.18. Equity return is now at value -109.78, with -65.40 for asset returns.

Based on Glimpse Group Inc (VRAR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.88. Total debt to assets is 3.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In summary, Glimpse Group Inc (VRAR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.