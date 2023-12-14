Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK)

The 36-month beta value for BAK is also noteworthy at 1.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BAK is $11.68, which is $4.68 above than the current price. The public float for BAK is 172.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.31% of that float. The average trading volume of BAK on December 14, 2023 was 759.45K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

BAK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE: BAK) has jumped by 3.24 compared to previous close of 6.78. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-12 that Braskem is the largest plastic producer in the Western Hemisphere. The company has been a takeover target for the last few years. In November, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company offered BRL37.29 per share. That means 100% upside potential from the current stock prices. The political and industry tailwinds are more supportive of the deal’s completion than ever. PBR’s CEO expects the deal to take place in 1Q24.

BAK’s Market Performance

BAK’s stock has fallen by -1.82% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.39% and a quarterly drop of -24.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.49% for Braskem S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.51% for BAK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.30% for the last 200 days.

BAK Trading at -6.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -14.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAK fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.68. In addition, Braskem S.A. ADR saw -23.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+11.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braskem S.A. ADR stands at -0.35. The total capital return value is set at 10.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.57. Equity return is now at value -72.10, with -5.31 for asset returns.

Based on Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK), the company’s capital structure generated 735.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.03. Total debt to assets is 61.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 690.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.