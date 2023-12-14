Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Ares Management Corp (ARES)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES) is above average at 53.14x. The 36-month beta value for ARES is also noteworthy at 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ARES is $116.92, which is $2.97 above than the current price. The public float for ARES is 154.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.46% of that float. The average trading volume of ARES on December 14, 2023 was 990.76K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

ARES) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES) has increased by 1.63 when compared to last closing price of 112.12.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-29 that Bloomberg recently discussed how a handful of investment firms control the $1.6 trillion private credit market, including Ares Management (NYSE: ARES ) and Blackstone (NYSE: BX ). “Private lenders have swooped into a void left by banks shying away from riskier loans amid fears of an economic slowdown.

ARES’s Market Performance

ARES’s stock has risen by 5.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.95% and a quarterly rise of 8.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Ares Management Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.56% for ARES’s stock, with a 19.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARES stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ARES by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARES in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $133 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARES Trading at 6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.15% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARES rose by +5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.18. In addition, Ares Management Corp saw 66.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARES starting from Arougheti Michael J, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $105.17 back on Nov 15. After this action, Arougheti Michael J now owns 0 shares of Ares Management Corp, valued at $15,775,104 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Ares Management Corp, purchase 150,000 shares at $18.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 38,912,895 shares at $2,838,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.75 for the present operating margin

+71.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Management Corp stands at +4.90. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.06. Equity return is now at value 24.88, with 1.81 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Management Corp (ARES), the company’s capital structure generated 839.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.35. Total debt to assets is 60.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 831.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Ares Management Corp (ARES) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.