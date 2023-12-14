Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of AerSale Corp (ASLE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for AerSale Corp (NASDAQ: ASLE) is above average at 138.40x. The 36-month beta value for ASLE is also noteworthy at 0.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ASLE is $16.75, which is $3.27 above than the current price. The public float for ASLE is 23.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.86% of that float. The average trading volume of ASLE on December 14, 2023 was 403.78K shares.

ASLE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AerSale Corp (NASDAQ: ASLE) has decreased by -8.80 when compared to last closing price of 14.78.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-07 that AerSale’s long-anticipated AerAware vision system has been approved for use in older Boeing airplanes. AerAware sales should boost revenue and enjoy higher margins than AerSale’s core business.

ASLE’s Market Performance

AerSale Corp (ASLE) has experienced a -9.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.67% drop in the past month, and a -11.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.37% for ASLE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.14% for ASLE’s stock, with a -12.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASLE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ASLE by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for ASLE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $15 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASLE Trading at -9.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares sank -4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASLE fell by -9.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.33. In addition, AerSale Corp saw -16.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASLE starting from Wright Frederick Craig, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $13.31 back on Nov 13. After this action, Wright Frederick Craig now owns 2,000 shares of AerSale Corp, valued at $26,615 using the latest closing price.

Finazzo Nicolas purchase 65,965 shares at $12.58 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Finazzo Nicolas is holding 4,356,127 shares at $829,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.47 for the present operating margin

+37.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for AerSale Corp stands at +10.74. The total capital return value is set at 12.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.94. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on AerSale Corp (ASLE), the company’s capital structure generated 7.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.85. Total debt to assets is 6.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.31.

Conclusion

In summary, AerSale Corp (ASLE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.