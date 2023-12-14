An In-Depth Look at TFS Financial Corporation’s (TFSL) Stock Performance

The stock of TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) has seen a 10.04% increase in the past week, with a 16.45% gain in the past month, and a 14.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for TFSL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.26% for TFSL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) Right Now?

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) is $14.00, which is -$0.58 below the current market price. The public float for TFSL is 51.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TFSL on December 14, 2023 was 342.82K shares.

TFSL) stock’s latest price update

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL)’s stock price has soared by 5.81 in relation to previous closing price of 13.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that An always uncomfortable topic, overvalued stocks to sell arouses intense emotions for understandable reasons. Just like when a sports editorialist criticizes an organization, that’s someone’s team that the writer is blasting.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFSL stocks, with Sandler O’Neill repeating the rating for TFSL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TFSL in the upcoming period, according to Sandler O’Neill is $18 based on the research report published on September 21, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

TFSL Trading at 16.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +9.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFSL rose by +10.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.53. In addition, TFS Financial Corporation saw 1.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFSL starting from Holmes Russell C., who sale 8,358 shares at the price of $13.45 back on Dec 08. After this action, Holmes Russell C. now owns 9,482 shares of TFS Financial Corporation, valued at $112,415 using the latest closing price.

WEIL MEREDITH S, the Chief Operating Officer of TFS Financial Corporation, sale 7,400 shares at $13.42 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that WEIL MEREDITH S is holding 106,419 shares at $99,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for TFS Financial Corporation stands at +11.64. The total capital return value is set at 1.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.45. Equity return is now at value 3.91, with 0.45 for asset returns.

Based on TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL), the company’s capital structure generated 273.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.22. Total debt to assets is 31.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 199.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.