An In-Depth Look at DigitalOcean Holdings Inc’s (DOCN) Stock Performance

The stock of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) has seen a 14.82% increase in the past week, with a 31.78% gain in the past month, and a 44.51% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.20% for DOCN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.47% for DOCN’s stock, with a 5.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DOCN is 1.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) is $31.90, which is -$3.25 below the current market price. The public float for DOCN is 48.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.25% of that float. On December 14, 2023, DOCN’s average trading volume was 1.27M shares.

DOCN) stock’s latest price update

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN)’s stock price has plunge by 5.79relation to previous closing price of 33.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 14.82% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-14 that Rivian’s stock looks cheap relative to its near-term growth. Upstart and Opendoor will grow again as interest rates decline.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DOCN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DOCN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $37 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOCN Trading at 36.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares surge +30.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN rose by +16.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.34. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc saw 37.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from Spruill Yancey L., who sale 309,700 shares at the price of $28.52 back on Nov 22. After this action, Spruill Yancey L. now owns 4,954,067 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, valued at $8,832,644 using the latest closing price.

Spruill Yancey L., the Chief Executive Officer of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, sale 149,704 shares at $28.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Spruill Yancey L. is holding 4,699,067 shares at $4,324,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.61 for the present operating margin

+63.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc stands at -4.21. The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.32. Equity return is now at value -39.11, with -1.65 for asset returns.

Based on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN), the company’s capital structure generated 3,202.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.97. Total debt to assets is 90.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,089.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.