Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE) by analysts is $600.00, which is $598.0 above the current market price. The public float for AMPE is 0.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.39% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of AMPE was 361.50K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

AMPE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: AMPE) has jumped by 12.36 compared to previous close of 1.78. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-26 that ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE) (the “Company”) a pre-revenue stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on development of a potential treatment for osteoarthritis as part of its OA.201 program, today announced that its CEO, Michael A.

AMPE’s Market Performance

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE) has experienced a -7.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.03% drop in the past month, and a -52.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.93% for AMPE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.48% for AMPE’s stock, with a -52.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMPE Trading at -26.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.65%, as shares sank -31.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPE fell by -7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4100. In addition, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -55.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPE starting from BUCHI J KEVIN, who purchase 21,858 shares at the price of $0.29 back on Jun 09. After this action, BUCHI J KEVIN now owns 146,858 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $6,284 using the latest closing price.

BUCHI J KEVIN, the Director of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that BUCHI J KEVIN is holding 125,000 shares at $7,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPE

The total capital return value is set at -100.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -81.76. Equity return is now at value -91.53, with -66.44 for asset returns.

Based on Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE), the company’s capital structure generated 5.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.95. Total debt to assets is 4.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.21.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.