Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.71 in relation to its previous close of 12.91. However, the company has experienced a 10.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-24 that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. common stock experienced an irrational selloff following the Phase 1/2 ESMO data release for its ADC candidate ARX517, presenting a buying opportunity. The company’s technology for next-generation ADCs has shown safety benefits and potential efficacy, making it an attractive acquisition candidate. ARX788, an ADC candidate for metastatic breast cancer, alone has the potential to drive a significant upside for Ambrx stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMAM is -2.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMAM is $22.86, which is $9.6 above the current price. The public float for AMAM is 51.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMAM on December 14, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

AMAM’s Market Performance

AMAM stock saw an increase of 10.22% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 53.47% and a quarterly increase of 33.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.34% for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.80% for AMAM’s stock, with a 10.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAM stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for AMAM by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for AMAM in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $15 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMAM Trading at 24.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.42%, as shares surge +47.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAM rose by +10.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.19. In addition, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. saw 484.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAM starting from O’Connor Daniel J., who sale 50,012 shares at the price of $9.82 back on Oct 27. After this action, O’Connor Daniel J. now owns 342,845 shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc., valued at $491,118 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Sonja, the Chief Financial Officer of Ambrx Biopharma Inc., sale 12,778 shares at $9.82 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Nelson Sonja is holding 130,079 shares at $125,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.91 for the present operating margin

+94.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. stands at -100.06. The total capital return value is set at -42.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.72. Equity return is now at value -50.68, with -39.56 for asset returns.

Based on Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.00.

The receivables turnover for the company is 49.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.