Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, LNT stock has gone up by 2.46%, with a monthly gain of 12.12% and a quarterly surge of 2.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Alliant Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.96% for LNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alliant Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: LNT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alliant Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: LNT) is above average at 19.53x. The 36-month beta value for LNT is also noteworthy at 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LNT is $52.50, which is -$0.88 below than the current price. The public float for LNT is 254.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. The average trading volume of LNT on December 14, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

LNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alliant Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: LNT) has jumped by 3.87 compared to previous close of 51.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-01 that The Utility sector has struggled due to rising interest rates and inflation, resulting in share price declines and high dividend yields. California Water Service Group, Alliant Energy, and WEC Energy Group are identified as buying opportunities in the utility sector. These companies have faced challenges but offer strong dividend growth, and solid dividend safety, and are undervalued compared to historical values.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNT stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for LNT by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for LNT in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $59 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNT Trading at 7.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +8.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNT rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.59. In addition, Alliant Energy Corp. saw -3.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.07 for the present operating margin

+24.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alliant Energy Corp. stands at +16.31. The total capital return value is set at 6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.11. Equity return is now at value 10.62, with 3.36 for asset returns.

Based on Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT), the company’s capital structure generated 141.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.56. Total debt to assets is 42.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.