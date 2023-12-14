Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, ASTL stock has gone up by 2.56%, with a monthly gain of 17.76% and a quarterly surge of 20.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for Algoma Steel Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.39% for ASTL’s stock, with a 14.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASTL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASTL) is 43.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASTL is 1.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) is $13.81, The public float for ASTL is 93.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% of that float. On December 14, 2023, ASTL’s average trading volume was 491.41K shares.

ASTL) stock’s latest price update

Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASTL)’s stock price has soared by 4.99 in relation to previous closing price of 8.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-23 that Algoma Steel stock is undervalued due to its cost model and ongoing modernization efforts, which will expand production and lower costs. Earnings for the quarter were lower than expected due to UAW strikes and increased commodity input costs. Despite the mediocre earnings, Algoma Steel has made significant progress in de-risking its future prospects through plate mill modernization and the Electric Arc Furnace project.

ASTL Trading at 14.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +13.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTL rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.11. In addition, Algoma Steel Group Inc saw 32.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.33 for the present operating margin

+13.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Algoma Steel Group Inc stands at +10.74. The total capital return value is set at 17.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.42. Equity return is now at value 4.69, with 2.72 for asset returns.

Based on Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL), the company’s capital structure generated 8.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.74. Total debt to assets is 5.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.