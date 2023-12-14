Alector Inc (ALEC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alector Inc (ALEC) is $14.22, which is $6.52 above the current market price. The public float for ALEC is 61.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALEC on December 14, 2023 was 688.54K shares.

ALEC) stock’s latest price update

Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.56 in relation to its previous close of 6.90. However, the company has experienced a 32.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-01 that Anyone who has struggled with a neurodegenerative disease (NDD) or has cared for someone who has one of these illnesses knows how challenging they are to treat and even diagnose. NDDs damage cognitive functions, motor functions, or sometimes both.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

ALEC’s Market Performance

ALEC’s stock has risen by 32.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 79.01% and a quarterly rise of 17.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.83% for Alector Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 44.20% for ALEC stock, with a simple moving average of 20.31% for the last 200 days.

ALEC Trading at 41.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.38%, as shares surge +91.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALEC rose by +30.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.52. In addition, Alector Inc saw -16.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALEC starting from Rosenthal Arnon, who sale 23,831 shares at the price of $5.56 back on Dec 04. After this action, Rosenthal Arnon now owns 2,019,217 shares of Alector Inc, valued at $132,500 using the latest closing price.

Kenkare-Mitra Sara, the President and Head of R&D of Alector Inc, sale 12,519 shares at $5.56 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Kenkare-Mitra Sara is holding 329,016 shares at $69,606 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.16 for the present operating margin

+93.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alector Inc stands at -99.77. The total capital return value is set at -45.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.17. Equity return is now at value -68.03, with -18.73 for asset returns.

Based on Alector Inc (ALEC), the company’s capital structure generated 20.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.81. Total debt to assets is 5.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alector Inc (ALEC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.