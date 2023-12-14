Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD)’s stock price has plunge by 0.74relation to previous closing price of 267.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.08% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Air Products’ (APD) growth projects are expected to be accretive to its earnings and cash flows. Productivity actions are also likely to support its margins.

Is It Worth Investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) Right Now?

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for APD is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for APD is $306.08, which is $36.76 above the current market price. The public float for APD is 218.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.82% of that float. The average trading volume for APD on December 14, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

APD’s Market Performance

APD stock saw an increase of 3.08% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.62% and a quarterly increase of -12.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.69% for Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.06% for APD stock, with a simple moving average of -5.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APD stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for APD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for APD in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $240 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APD Trading at -2.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APD rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $269.21. In addition, Air Products & Chemicals Inc. saw -12.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APD starting from Kutz Jeffrey, who sale 107 shares at the price of $264.74 back on Dec 05. After this action, Kutz Jeffrey now owns 1,270 shares of Air Products & Chemicals Inc., valued at $28,327 using the latest closing price.

Ghasemi Seifi, the Chairman, Pres. and CEO of Air Products & Chemicals Inc., purchase 11,000 shares at $264.42 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Ghasemi Seifi is holding 670,673 shares at $2,908,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.50 for the present operating margin

+29.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Products & Chemicals Inc. stands at +18.20. The total capital return value is set at 11.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.15. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 7.75 for asset returns.

Based on Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD), the company’s capital structure generated 77.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.53. Total debt to assets is 34.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.