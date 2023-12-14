Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (AVTE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (AVTE) is $31.60, which is $12.46 above the current market price. The public float for AVTE is 17.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AVTE on December 14, 2023 was 76.34K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

AVTE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTE) has increased by 14.89 when compared to last closing price of 16.66.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-06-01 that WALTHAM, Mass., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs that meaningfully improve the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that Company management will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 7, at 8:00 a.m. ET, which presentation will include an overview of AV-101 and the IMPAHCT Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

AVTE’s Market Performance

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (AVTE) has seen a 17.93% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 55.36% gain in the past month and a 36.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.62% for AVTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.32% for AVTE’s stock, with a 15.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVTE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AVTE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AVTE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $35 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVTE Trading at 45.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares surge +35.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVTE rose by +17.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.90. In addition, Aerovate Therapeutics Inc saw -34.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVTE starting from Dake Benjamin T, who sale 10,283 shares at the price of $16.11 back on Dec 06. After this action, Dake Benjamin T now owns 1,291 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics Inc, valued at $165,628 using the latest closing price.

NIVEN RALPH, the CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER of Aerovate Therapeutics Inc, sale 4,600 shares at $16.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that NIVEN RALPH is holding 1,609 shares at $74,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVTE

The total capital return value is set at -35.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.31. Equity return is now at value -52.96, with -48.61 for asset returns.

Based on Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (AVTE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.85. Total debt to assets is 0.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (AVTE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.