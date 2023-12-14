Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR)’s stock price has plunge by 6.70relation to previous closing price of 26.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.98% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that Aehr Test Systems is a semiconductor manufacturing equipment provider specializing in wafer-level burn-in semiconductor testing. The company’s primary products are the FOX-P series testers, which require WaferPak Contactors and WaferPak Aligners for full test process automation. Aehr’s competitive advantage is its ability to test at the wafer level, reducing footprint and costs, and it is positioned well in high-growth markets like power compound semiconductors and silicon photonics.

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Right Now?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AEHR is at 1.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AEHR is $60.00, which is $31.33 above the current market price. The public float for AEHR is 27.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.47% of that float. The average trading volume for AEHR on December 14, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

The stock of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has seen a 15.98% increase in the past week, with a 10.61% rise in the past month, and a -39.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.26% for AEHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.21% for AEHR stock, with a simple moving average of -20.99% for the last 200 days.

AEHR Trading at -0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares surge +9.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR rose by +15.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.01. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 42.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from Siu Chris, who sale 322 shares at the price of $25.27 back on Dec 06. After this action, Siu Chris now owns 14,747 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $8,136 using the latest closing price.

SPORCK ALISTAIR N, the VP, CONTACTOR BUSINESS UNIT of Aehr Test Systems, sale 955 shares at $37.65 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that SPORCK ALISTAIR N is holding 11,988 shares at $35,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.59 for the present operating margin

+50.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +22.41. The total capital return value is set at 19.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.90. Equity return is now at value 28.32, with 22.32 for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.69. Total debt to assets is 6.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.