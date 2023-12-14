ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN) is $9.28, which is $2.73 above the current market price. The public float for ADTN is 66.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ADTN on December 14, 2023 was 953.79K shares.

ADTN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ADTRAN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ADTN) has increased by 5.65 when compared to last closing price of 6.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that The healthy addition to the subscriber base within a short period speaks volume of the cloud-based network optimization platform of ADTRAN (ADTN).

ADTN’s Market Performance

ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN) has experienced a 7.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.74% rise in the past month, and a -19.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.14% for ADTN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.50% for ADTN stock, with a simple moving average of -30.59% for the last 200 days.

ADTN Trading at 1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +18.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADTN rose by +7.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.72. In addition, ADTRAN Holdings Inc saw -65.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.86 for the present operating margin

+31.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for ADTRAN Holdings Inc stands at -0.20. The total capital return value is set at -4.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.28. Equity return is now at value -13.07, with -5.66 for asset returns.

Based on ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN), the company’s capital structure generated 15.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.18. Total debt to assets is 7.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.