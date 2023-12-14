Acelyrin Inc (SLRN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Acelyrin Inc (SLRN) by analysts is $23.67, which is $17.04 above the current market price. The public float for SLRN is 61.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.89% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of SLRN was 1.22M shares.

SLRN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ: SLRN) has increased by 8.51 when compared to last closing price of 6.11.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-28 that Acelyrin Inc shares slid as much as 11% in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the late-stage clinical biopharma company disclosed a programming error in its Phase 2b/3 drug trial for izokibep, a treatment for psoriatic arthritis. Acelyrin said the protocol was programmed incorrectly by a vendor, “resulting in a sequencing error that went further unidentified through the providers’ testing processes.

SLRN’s Market Performance

Acelyrin Inc (SLRN) has seen a -3.21% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -21.17% decline in the past month and a -39.84% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.52% for SLRN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.80% for SLRN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -60.75% for the last 200 days.

SLRN Trading at -24.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.94%, as shares sank -25.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLRN fell by -3.21%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.49. In addition, Acelyrin Inc saw -71.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLRN starting from Westlake BioPartners Fund II,, who purchase 1,250,000 shares at the price of $18.00 back on May 09. After this action, Westlake BioPartners Fund II, now owns 9,790,729 shares of Acelyrin Inc, valued at $22,500,000 using the latest closing price.

SEIDENBERG BETH C, the Director of Acelyrin Inc, purchase 1,250,000 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that SEIDENBERG BETH C is holding 9,790,729 shares at $22,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLRN

The total capital return value is set at -36.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Acelyrin Inc (SLRN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.