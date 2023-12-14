Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO)’s stock price has increased by 3.26 compared to its previous closing price of 56.45. However, the company has seen a 6.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that Russell 2000 stocks are some of the smallest companies by market capitalization in the market. Historically, small-cap and mid-cap stocks come with high beta values.

Is It Worth Investing in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) is 9.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASO is 1.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) is $65.61, which is $7.32 above the current market price. The public float for ASO is 72.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.64% of that float. On December 14, 2023, ASO’s average trading volume was 1.64M shares.

ASO’s Market Performance

ASO’s stock has seen a 6.49% increase for the week, with a 30.08% rise in the past month and a 13.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.81% for ASO’s stock, with a 7.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASO stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ASO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASO in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $57 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASO Trading at 21.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +21.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASO rose by +6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.19. In addition, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc saw 10.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASO starting from Tweedy Jeffrey C., who sale 1,065 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Nov 15. After this action, Tweedy Jeffrey C. now owns 10,135 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, valued at $53,250 using the latest closing price.

Tweedy Jeffrey C., the Director of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, sale 700 shares at $46.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Tweedy Jeffrey C. is holding 11,200 shares at $32,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.23 for the present operating margin

+32.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc stands at +9.82. The total capital return value is set at 25.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.28. Equity return is now at value 30.35, with 10.48 for asset returns.

Based on Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO), the company’s capital structure generated 108.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.07. Total debt to assets is 38.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 353.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.