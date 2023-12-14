Absci Corp (ABSI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Absci Corp (ABSI) by analysts is $5.75, which is $3.05 above the current market price. The public float for ABSI is 68.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.39% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of ABSI was 449.80K shares.

ABSI stock's latest price update

Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI)’s stock price has soared by 10.66 in relation to previous closing price of 2.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Absci (ABSI) announces a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca to develop an AI-designed antibody for an undisclosed oncology target. The stock rises 13%.

ABSI’s Market Performance

Absci Corp (ABSI) has seen a 13.92% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 92.86% gain in the past month and a 75.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.58% for ABSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 50.25% for ABSI’s stock, with a 63.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABSI stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for ABSI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABSI in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $3 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABSI Trading at 79.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.32%, as shares surge +75.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABSI rose by +3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.85. In addition, Absci Corp saw 28.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1857.49 for the present operating margin

-126.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Absci Corp stands at -1825.37. The total capital return value is set at -31.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.32. Equity return is now at value -43.52, with -36.99 for asset returns.

Based on Absci Corp (ABSI), the company’s capital structure generated 8.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.73. Total debt to assets is 6.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Absci Corp (ABSI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.