AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.07 compared to its previous closing price of 5.04. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that AbCellera Biologics is a biotech company using AI-powered platforms to discover and analyze target-specific antibodies. The company emphasizes partnerships to expedite drug development and has two drugs set for IND approval in 2025. AbCellera has a strong financial position and is trading at a relatively low cash multiple, making it an attractive investment in biotech.

Is It Worth Investing in AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ABCL is also noteworthy at 0.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ABCL is $20.00, which is $14.65 above than the current price. The public float for ABCL is 198.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.62% of that float. The average trading volume of ABCL on December 14, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

ABCL’s Market Performance

The stock of AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) has seen a 10.45% increase in the past week, with a 23.46% rise in the past month, and a 0.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.17% for ABCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.88% for ABCL’s stock, with a -11.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABCL stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for ABCL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABCL in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $6 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABCL Trading at 20.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +17.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCL rose by +9.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.69. In addition, AbCellera Biologics Inc saw -47.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABCL starting from Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., who purchase 153,000 shares at the price of $6.52 back on May 26. After this action, Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. now owns 56,012,493 shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc, valued at $997,728 using the latest closing price.

Booth Andrew, the Chief Financial Officer of AbCellera Biologics Inc, purchase 14,500 shares at $6.85 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Booth Andrew is holding 153,000 shares at $99,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AbCellera Biologics Inc stands at +32.66. The total capital return value is set at 23.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.37. Equity return is now at value -10.62, with -8.43 for asset returns.

Based on AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL), the company’s capital structure generated 6.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.25. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.67.

Conclusion

In summary, AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.