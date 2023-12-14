10x Genomics Inc (TXG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG)’s stock price has increased by 6.27 compared to its previous closing price of 51.20. However, the company has seen a 14.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that 10x Genomics is a life science technology company with a clear mission and visionary leadership. 10x Genomics delivered a solid Q3 quarter with revenue reaching $154M, growing 17% YoY. The company has a huge growth opportunity in the genomics market thanks to its razor-blade business model and innovative product roadmap.

Is It Worth Investing in 10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) by analysts is $56.50, which is $2.09 above the current market price. The public float for TXG is 94.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.50% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of TXG was 968.68K shares.

TXG’s Market Performance

The stock of 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) has seen a 14.38% increase in the past week, with a 36.46% rise in the past month, and a 9.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.07% for TXG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.57% for TXG’s stock, with a 10.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TXG Trading at 32.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares surge +35.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXG rose by +15.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.48. In addition, 10x Genomics Inc saw 49.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXG starting from Saxonov Serge, who sale 3,723 shares at the price of $43.72 back on Nov 24. After this action, Saxonov Serge now owns 847,446 shares of 10x Genomics Inc, valued at $162,751 using the latest closing price.

Saxonov Serge, the Chief Executive Officer of 10x Genomics Inc, sale 3,757 shares at $43.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Saxonov Serge is holding 851,169 shares at $162,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.71 for the present operating margin

+76.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for 10x Genomics Inc stands at -32.15. The total capital return value is set at -18.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.59. Equity return is now at value -29.37, with -22.97 for asset returns.

Based on 10x Genomics Inc (TXG), the company’s capital structure generated 11.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.56. Total debt to assets is 9.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.