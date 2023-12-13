Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is 24.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YUM is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) is $138.35, which is $10.28 above the current market price. The public float for YUM is 280.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. On December 13, 2023, YUM’s average trading volume was 1.57M shares.

YUM) stock’s latest price update

Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.14 in comparison to its previous close of 126.63, however, the company has experienced a 2.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Yum! Brands’ (YUM) KFC collaborates with EG Group to boost sales and market dominance in the U.K. and Ireland.

YUM’s Market Performance

YUM’s stock has risen by 2.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.68% and a quarterly drop of -0.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.31% for Yum Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.19% for YUM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $115 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YUM Trading at 3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM rose by +2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.70. In addition, Yum Brands Inc. saw -0.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Gibbs David W, who sale 3,727 shares at the price of $127.97 back on Nov 15. After this action, Gibbs David W now owns 57,325 shares of Yum Brands Inc., valued at $476,944 using the latest closing price.

King Mark James, the CEO – Taco Bell of Yum Brands Inc., sale 9,600 shares at $126.60 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that King Mark James is holding 8,210 shares at $1,215,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+48.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum Brands Inc. stands at +19.37. The total capital return value is set at 57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.