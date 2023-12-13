YS Biopharma Co Ltd (YS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ: YS) is 0.82x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YS is 0.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for YS Biopharma Co Ltd (YS) is $38.28, which is $4.71 above the current market price. The public float for YS is 19.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. On December 13, 2023, YS’s average trading volume was 120.03K shares.

The stock of YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ: YS) has increased by 7.65 when compared to last closing price of 0.51.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that YS Biopharma (NASDAQ: YS ) stock is rising higher on Friday after the biopharmaceutical company announced officers purchasing shares. According to a press release, the company’s founder and chairperson, Yi Zhang, as well as its director, president and CEO Hui Shao, are behind the share purchase.

YS’s Market Performance

YS’s stock has risen by 1.67% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.50% and a quarterly drop of -44.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.95% for YS Biopharma Co Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.03% for YS’s stock, with a -72.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YS Trading at -8.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.01%, as shares sank -5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YS rose by +1.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5888. In addition, YS Biopharma Co Ltd saw -94.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YS

The total capital return value is set at -0.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.60. Equity return is now at value 9.47, with 8.77 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of YS Biopharma Co Ltd (YS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.