Xylem Inc (XYL) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Xylem Inc (XYL) has gone up by 1.07% for the week, with a 8.85% rise in the past month and a 11.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.46% for XYL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.22% for XYL’s stock, with a 5.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is 43.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XYL is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Xylem Inc (XYL) is $118.92, which is $11.69 above the current market price. The public float for XYL is 240.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% of that float. On December 13, 2023, XYL’s average trading volume was 1.52M shares.

XYL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) has decreased by -0.66 when compared to last closing price of 107.94.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that Climate change is a topic at the forefront of many people’s minds, along with the lasting impact that may come with a warming planet in this growing push to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve the environment. Many different companies have been leading clean water initiatives to reduce the pollution of our oceans.

XYL Trading at 10.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYL rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.20. In addition, Xylem Inc saw -3.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XYL starting from Harker Victoria D, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $106.50 back on Dec 08. After this action, Harker Victoria D now owns 20,679 shares of Xylem Inc, valued at $212,990 using the latest closing price.

Decker Patrick, the President & CEO of Xylem Inc, sale 99,648 shares at $100.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Decker Patrick is holding 287,564 shares at $10,048,746 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.00 for the present operating margin

+37.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xylem Inc stands at +6.41. The total capital return value is set at 11.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.16. Equity return is now at value 7.49, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Xylem Inc (XYL), the company’s capital structure generated 62.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.62. Total debt to assets is 27.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Xylem Inc (XYL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.