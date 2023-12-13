Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP) has gone down by -20.57% for the week, with a -23.71% drop in the past month and a 34.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.80% for WRAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.32% for WRAP’s stock, with a 29.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WRAP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WRAP is also noteworthy at 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for WRAP is $2.50, which is $0.28 above than the current price. The public float for WRAP is 28.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.59% of that float. The average trading volume of WRAP on December 13, 2023 was 236.97K shares.

WRAP) stock’s latest price update

Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WRAP)’s stock price has gone decline by -14.94 in comparison to its previous close of 2.61, however, the company has experienced a -20.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Kevin Mullins – Chief Executive Officer Chris DeAlmeida – Chief Financial Officer Unidentified Company Representative Good afternoon and welcome to the Wrap Technologies Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is [JD Mafasso] and I’m the Director and Strategy and Communications for Wrap Technologies.

WRAP Trading at 0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.60%, as shares sank -25.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRAP fell by -20.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.75. In addition, Wrap Technologies Inc saw 31.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRAP starting from Mullins Kevin W, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.07 back on May 30. After this action, Mullins Kevin W now owns 246,151 shares of Wrap Technologies Inc, valued at $21,438 using the latest closing price.

DeAlmeida Christopher James, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Wrap Technologies Inc, purchase 7,300 shares at $1.03 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that DeAlmeida Christopher James is holding 166,968 shares at $7,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-220.28 for the present operating margin

+46.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wrap Technologies Inc stands at -218.87. The total capital return value is set at -51.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.43. Equity return is now at value -61.54, with -48.44 for asset returns.

Based on Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.10. Total debt to assets is 0.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.