Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: WDS) has increased by 0.15 when compared to last closing price of 19.73.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-12-07 that Santos and Woodside Energy have opened talks to discuss a potential merger in what could create a $52 billion oil and gas behemoth.

Is It Worth Investing in Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: WDS) Right Now?

Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: WDS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WDS is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WDS is $22.41, which is $2.65 above the current market price. The public float for WDS is 1.90B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume for WDS on December 13, 2023 was 605.63K shares.

WDS’s Market Performance

The stock of Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS) has seen a 2.01% increase in the past week, with a -3.52% drop in the past month, and a -18.52% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for WDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.85% for WDS’s stock, with a -13.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WDS Trading at -7.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDS rose by +2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.31. In addition, Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR saw -18.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.52 for the present operating margin

+57.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR stands at +38.70. The total capital return value is set at 28.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.85. Equity return is now at value 19.75, with 12.12 for asset returns.

Based on Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.71. Total debt to assets is 11.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.