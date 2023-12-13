WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.93 compared to its previous closing price of 6.47. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that WisdomTree’s (WT) total AUM of $98.15 billion as of Nov 30, 2023, reflects a 4.5% increase from the prior month primarily due to the impacts of a favorable market move.

Is It Worth Investing in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT) is above average at 26.66x. The 36-month beta value for WT is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WT is $7.85, which is $1.51 above than the current price. The public float for WT is 128.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.22% of that float. The average trading volume of WT on December 13, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

WT’s Market Performance

The stock of WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) has seen a -3.72% decrease in the past week, with a -3.42% drop in the past month, and a -11.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for WT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.18% for WT’s stock, with a -4.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $9 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WT Trading at -4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -6.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WT fell by -3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.53. In addition, WisdomTree, Inc. saw 16.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WT starting from Ziemba Peter M, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $7.04 back on Aug 17. After this action, Ziemba Peter M now owns 988,082 shares of WisdomTree, Inc., valued at $352,065 using the latest closing price.

Ziemba Peter M, the Chief Administrative Officer of WisdomTree, Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $6.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Ziemba Peter M is holding 1,038,082 shares at $345,685 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.15 for the present operating margin

+75.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for WisdomTree, Inc. stands at +14.92. The total capital return value is set at 11.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 22.50, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on WisdomTree, Inc. (WT), the company’s capital structure generated 73.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.41. Total debt to assets is 31.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.29.

Conclusion

In summary, WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.