What Recent Market Trends Mean for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (VRTX) Stock

In the past week, VRTX stock has gone up by 10.56%, with a monthly gain of 3.13% and a quarterly surge of 11.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.68% for VRTX stock, with a simple moving average of 14.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX) is 29.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VRTX is 0.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) is $400.38, which is $9.6 above the current market price. The public float for VRTX is 256.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On December 13, 2023, VRTX’s average trading volume was 1.22M shares.

VRTX) stock’s latest price update

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 9.24 in relation to its previous close of 357.73. However, the company has experienced a 10.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-13 that Healthcare stocks rarely outperform the S&P 500 over long periods. Exact Sciences and Vertex Pharmaceuticals have been two of the rare exceptions over the prior 10 years.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRTX stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for VRTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRTX in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $382 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRTX Trading at 8.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.87% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +5.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRTX rose by +9.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $353.99. In addition, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 35.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRTX starting from WAGNER CHARLES F JR, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $349.88 back on Nov 20. After this action, WAGNER CHARLES F JR now owns 46,693 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $1,049,640 using the latest closing price.

Sachdev Amit, the EVP Chief Patient & Ext Af Off of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., sale 35 shares at $369.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Sachdev Amit is holding 58,814 shares at $12,947 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.64 for the present operating margin

+87.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at +37.97. The total capital return value is set at 31.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.84. Equity return is now at value 23.49, with 18.06 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 6.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.07. Total debt to assets is 4.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.