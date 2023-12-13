What Recent Market Trends Mean for Spyre Therapeutics Inc.’s (SYRE) Stock

In the past week, SYRE stock has gone down by -19.51%, with a monthly gain of 73.87% and a quarterly surge of 10.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.75% for Spyre Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.05% for SYRE’s stock, with a 66.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) is $27.40, which is $10.9 above the current market price. The public float for SYRE is 2.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYRE on December 13, 2023 was 63.06K shares.

SYRE) stock’s latest price update

Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.59 compared to its previous closing price of 18.05. However, the company has seen a fall of -19.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYRE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SYRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYRE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $31 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SYRE Trading at 28.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.77%, as shares surge +62.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYRE fell by -19.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.91. In addition, Spyre Therapeutics Inc. saw 46.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SYRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3640.23 for the present operating margin

+15.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spyre Therapeutics Inc. stands at -3598.75. The total capital return value is set at -117.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -117.33. Equity return is now at value -163.26, with -197.06 for asset returns.

Based on Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE), the company’s capital structure generated 9.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.45. Total debt to assets is 6.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.