What Recent Market Trends Mean for Cloudflare Inc’s (NET) Stock

The stock of Cloudflare Inc (NET) has gone up by 0.31% for the week, with a 23.95% rise in the past month and a 21.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.51% for NET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.83% for NET’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NET is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NET is $65.60, which is -$12.59 below than the current price. The public float for NET is 292.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.35% of that float. The average trading volume of NET on December 13, 2023 was 3.82M shares.

NET) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) has increased by 0.48 when compared to last closing price of 77.82.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Cloudflare (NET) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

NET Trading at 17.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +22.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NET rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.30. In addition, Cloudflare Inc saw 72.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NET starting from Zatlyn Michelle, who sale 12,820 shares at the price of $77.02 back on Dec 08. After this action, Zatlyn Michelle now owns 0 shares of Cloudflare Inc, valued at $987,460 using the latest closing price.

Zatlyn Michelle, the President and COO of Cloudflare Inc, sale 12,820 shares at $76.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Zatlyn Michelle is holding 0 shares at $980,171 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.51 for the present operating margin

+76.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cloudflare Inc stands at -19.83. The total capital return value is set at -11.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.12. Equity return is now at value -31.24, with -7.95 for asset returns.

Based on Cloudflare Inc (NET), the company’s capital structure generated 252.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.65. Total debt to assets is 60.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Cloudflare Inc (NET) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.