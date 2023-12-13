Wendy’s Co (WEN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) is above average at 20.69x. The 36-month beta value for WEN is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WEN is $22.14, which is $2.8 above than the current price. The public float for WEN is 188.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.87% of that float. The average trading volume of WEN on December 13, 2023 was 2.68M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

WEN) stock’s latest price update

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 19.47. However, the company has seen a 0.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Investors need to pay close attention to Wendy’s (WEN) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

WEN’s Market Performance

WEN’s stock has risen by 0.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.27% and a quarterly drop of -3.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Wendy’s Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.07% for WEN’s stock, with a -7.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WEN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WEN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $20 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WEN Trading at 1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEN rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.17. In addition, Wendy’s Co saw -14.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEN starting from LEVATO JOSEPH A, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $19.18 back on Dec 01. After this action, LEVATO JOSEPH A now owns 30,407 shares of Wendy’s Co, valued at $383,626 using the latest closing price.

Peltz Matthew H., the Director of Wendy’s Co, sale 2,905,569 shares at $20.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Peltz Matthew H. is holding 17,827,059 shares at $58,983,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.75 for the present operating margin

+27.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wendy’s Co stands at +8.46. The total capital return value is set at 7.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.00. Equity return is now at value 50.97, with 3.68 for asset returns.

Based on Wendy’s Co (WEN), the company’s capital structure generated 919.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.19. Total debt to assets is 71.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 898.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Wendy’s Co (WEN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.