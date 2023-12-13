WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC) is above average at 19.20x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) is $88.21, which is $5.18 above the current market price. The public float for WEC is 314.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WEC on December 13, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.40 compared to its previous closing price of 84.21. However, the company has seen a -0.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Investors interested in stocks from the Utility – Electric Power sector have probably already heard of Entergy (ETR) and WEC Energy Group (WEC). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

WEC’s Market Performance

WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) has seen a -0.84% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.39% gain in the past month and a -3.13% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for WEC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.30% for WEC stock, with a simple moving average of -5.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WEC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WEC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $86 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WEC Trading at 1.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEC fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.96. In addition, WEC Energy Group Inc saw -11.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEC starting from PAYNE ULICE JR, who sale 600 shares at the price of $83.46 back on Nov 28. After this action, PAYNE ULICE JR now owns 20,933 shares of WEC Energy Group Inc, valued at $50,079 using the latest closing price.

PAYNE ULICE JR, the Director of WEC Energy Group Inc, sale 1,500 shares at $94.36 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that PAYNE ULICE JR is holding 21,503 shares at $141,534 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.81 for the present operating margin

+19.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for WEC Energy Group Inc stands at +14.68. The total capital return value is set at 5.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.56. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 3.25 for asset returns.

Based on WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC), the company’s capital structure generated 151.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.31. Total debt to assets is 40.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.