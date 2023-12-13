W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) has plunged by -0.64 when compared to previous closing price of 62.85, but the company has seen a -3.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-11 that W.P. Carey is cutting its dividend by nearly 20%. It needed to reduce the payout after jettisoning its office properties.

Is It Worth Investing in W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) is 17.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WPC is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) is $60.41, which is -$3.15 below the current market price. The public float for WPC is 216.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. On December 13, 2023, WPC’s average trading volume was 2.43M shares.

WPC’s Market Performance

WPC stock saw an increase of -3.18% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.37% and a quarterly increase of 0.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for W. P. Carey Inc (WPC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.91% for WPC’s stock, with a -4.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WPC Trading at 12.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +17.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPC fell by -3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.55. In addition, W. P. Carey Inc saw -18.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WPC starting from ALEXANDER MARK A, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $72.48 back on May 02. After this action, ALEXANDER MARK A now owns 26,118 shares of W. P. Carey Inc, valued at $72,479 using the latest closing price.

Zander Brian H, the Chief Accounting Officer of W. P. Carey Inc, sale 200 shares at $84.14 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Zander Brian H is holding 4,266 shares at $16,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.22 for the present operating margin

+55.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for W. P. Carey Inc stands at +40.51. The total capital return value is set at 4.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value 8.63, with 4.25 for asset returns.

Based on W. P. Carey Inc (WPC), the company’s capital structure generated 91.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.72. Total debt to assets is 45.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 1,077.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.