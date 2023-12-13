Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE: UNP)’s stock price has increased by 0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 232.03. However, the company has seen a 0.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that The latest move of opening a new terminal is expected to help Union Pacific (UNP) connect Southwest U.S. markets with international ports in Southern California.

Is It Worth Investing in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE: UNP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE: UNP) is above average at 22.36x. The 36-month beta value for UNP is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UNP is $240.90, which is $7.99 above than the current price. The public float for UNP is 607.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. The average trading volume of UNP on December 13, 2023 was 2.41M shares.

UNP’s Market Performance

UNP’s stock has seen a 0.32% increase for the week, with a 10.13% rise in the past month and a 9.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for Union Pacific Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.88% for UNP stock, with a simple moving average of 11.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNP stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for UNP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UNP in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $235 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UNP Trading at 8.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares surge +11.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNP rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $225.38. In addition, Union Pacific Corp. saw 12.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNP starting from Vena Vincenzo J, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $222.00 back on Nov 21. After this action, Vena Vincenzo J now owns 5,106 shares of Union Pacific Corp., valued at $999,007 using the latest closing price.

Gehringer Eric J, the EVP OPERATIONS of Union Pacific Corp., sale 1,274 shares at $203.24 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Gehringer Eric J is holding 31,991 shares at $258,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.68 for the present operating margin

+44.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Union Pacific Corp. stands at +28.13. The total capital return value is set at 21.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.86. Equity return is now at value 49.44, with 9.65 for asset returns.

Based on Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), the company’s capital structure generated 287.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.19. Total debt to assets is 52.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 270.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.