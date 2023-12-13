Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Energy Fuels Inc’s (UUUU) Stock

The stock of Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) has seen a -0.80% decrease in the past week, with a -6.08% drop in the past month, and a -5.48% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for UUUU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.31% for UUUU stock, with a simple moving average of 11.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) is 11.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UUUU is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) is $9.87, which is $2.45 above the current market price. The public float for UUUU is 157.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.86% of that float. On December 13, 2023, UUUU’s average trading volume was 2.63M shares.

UUUU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) has decreased by -1.59 when compared to last closing price of 7.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.80% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that This summer’s Oppenheimer movie reinvigorated the public imagination for nuclear energy opportunity, but the energy industry has been quietly moving toward it for years now. It closely linked the resurgence of nuclear to global efforts to combat climate change and a strategic need for Europe to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas imports.

UUUU Trading at -5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -9.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUUU fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.97. In addition, Energy Fuels Inc saw 19.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUUU starting from Bovaird J. Birks, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Nov 17. After this action, Bovaird J. Birks now owns 185,647 shares of Energy Fuels Inc, valued at $69,000 using the latest closing price.

Moore Curtis, the Senior VP Marketing and of Energy Fuels Inc, sale 9,800 shares at $6.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Moore Curtis is holding 82,978 shares at $62,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UUUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-359.07 for the present operating margin

-1.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Fuels Inc stands at -478.22. The total capital return value is set at -16.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.39. Equity return is now at value 32.12, with 30.01 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.57. Total debt to assets is 0.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.