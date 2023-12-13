Understanding the 5.92% Volatility Levels of NovoCure Ltd’s (NVCR) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) has gone down by -3.45% for the week, with a 10.78% rise in the past month and a -38.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.92% for NVCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.33% for NVCR stock, with a simple moving average of -69.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NVCR is also noteworthy at 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NVCR is $26.14, which is $13.81 above than the current price. The public float for NVCR is 96.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.24% of that float. The average trading volume of NVCR on December 13, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

NVCR) stock’s latest price update

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR)’s stock price has increased by 0.16 compared to its previous closing price of 12.31. However, the company has seen a -3.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR ) layoffs are in the news after the company announced that it will be cutting 13% of its workers in a restructuring effort. Those layoffs will see the oncology company reducing its headcount by 200 workers.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVCR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NVCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NVCR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NVCR Trading at -7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares surge +8.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVCR fell by -3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.42. In addition, NovoCure Ltd saw -83.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVCR starting from Shah Pritesh, who sale 382 shares at the price of $12.65 back on Nov 07. After this action, Shah Pritesh now owns 124,511 shares of NovoCure Ltd, valued at $4,832 using the latest closing price.

Cordova Ashley, the Chief Financial Officer of NovoCure Ltd, sale 883 shares at $21.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Cordova Ashley is holding 99,650 shares at $19,265 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.53 for the present operating margin

+78.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for NovoCure Ltd stands at -17.20. The total capital return value is set at -8.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.20. Equity return is now at value -47.02, with -17.00 for asset returns.

Based on NovoCure Ltd (NVCR), the company’s capital structure generated 133.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.22. Total debt to assets is 49.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.00.

Conclusion

In summary, NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.